The crash happened around 9:48 p.m. Tuesday, June 3, along Hoadly Road near Token Valley Road in Manassas, according to Prince William County Police.

Investigators say the woman was attempting to cross Hoadly Road from Token Valley Drive toward Classic Oaks Court when she was hit by a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe.

There is no crosswalk present at the location of the crash, police said. The pedestrian, identified as Son Ae Willis, of Manassas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her dog was not injured.

The driver, identified as a 16-year-old male from Manassas, remained at the scene and was not hurt, police said.

No charges have been filed as of Wednesday. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.

