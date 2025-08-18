Snapchat Threat To Osbourn Park High School Leads To Teen Arrest In Manassas: Police

Last week, officers with the Prince William County Police Department launched an investigation into a possible threat of violence to Osbourn Park High School in Manassas, which was posted on social media on Tuesday, Aug. 12.

According to police, it was determined that a teen student at the school posted an image on SnapChat indicating a threat of violence to the school. The image was brought to investigators' attention by another student, and the 15-year-old was identified and tracked down.

"Officers identified the student and determined there was no credible or active threat to the students, faculty, or staff at the school," police said.

Following the investigation, officers obtained a detention order for the teen, who was taken into custody on Sunday, Aug. 17 and charged with threats of bodily injury on school property. His court date is pending and he was being held at the Juvenile Detention Center as of Monday morning.

