Signal Hill Park Shut Down Amid Ongoing Search For Manassas Mom Mamta Kafle Bhatt (Developing)

Investigators temporarily shut down the park on Aug. 30 as they continue to search for evidence regarding the woman's disappearance, and the subsequent cover-up by husband Naresh Bhatt, who is behind bars.

Mamta was last seen in Prince William County on July 27, and last heard from the following day during a phone call to a friend. A welfare check was then conducted at the family's home on Aug. 2, and Naresh Bhatt reported his wife missing three days later on Aug. 5.

On Friday afternoon, police collected evidence at the park, officials said, which will later be processed to determine if it is connected to the investigation.

They reportedly headed to the park following fresh tips and leads in the case that were received this week.

This is a developing story.

