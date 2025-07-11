Scooter Rider Killed By Unlicensed Driver In Manassas, Police Say

Eric Corrales, 40, of Manassas, was riding a Ninebot KickScooter southbound on the sidewalk next to Portsmouth Road shortly before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

As Corrales entered the intersection at Ashland Avenue in Manassas — without stopping — he was struck by a 2020 Dodge Journey that was making a left onto the roadway.

Corrales, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to a nearby hospital. Investigators were later notified that he died from his injuries on Wednesday, July 10, police said.

During the investigation, it was determined that the driver of the SUV, Manassas resident Little David Arris Bowser Mason, 37, did not have a valid driver's license, leading to charges.

Mason was charged with driving without a valid operator’s license, according to police, and he was released on a court summons. A court date is pending.

Investigators are working to determine whether additional charges will be filed, police said.

