Repeat Offender Busted Again With Child Porn In Virginia: Police

Robert Vincent Calvillo, 64, of Manassas, was arrested Tuesday, April 30, after police say he was found with multiple files of child pornography — not for the first time — following a tip from a national watchdog.

The investigation began in October 2024, when the Prince William County Police Department received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) indicating that Calvillo was in possession of illegal content, according to investigators.

A detective from the Northern Virginia/DC Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force led the case, which included a search at Calvillo’s home in Manassas.

Inside, investigators say they seized electronic items that were later confirmed to contain child pornography, police said.

Calvillo was arrested and charged with one count of possession of child pornography and nine counts of possession of child pornography second or subsequent offense.

He is being held without bond. His next court date is pending.

The investigation remains active.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Manassas and receive free news updates.