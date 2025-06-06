Possible Murder-Suicide Under Investigation After 4 Found Dead In Manassas Park Apartment: PD

The victims have been identified as Santosh Pariyar, 38, Anju Shrestha, 36, a 2-year-old boy, and an 8-year-old girl, the Manassas Park Police Department announced on Friday, June 6.

At 10:40 p.m. on Thursday, June 5, officers were called to the 9400 block of Lanae Lane for a welfare check after the homeowner requested help checking on his tenants.

When officers entered the downstairs apartment, they found all four people dead from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

As of Friday afternoon, the department confirmed that the case is being investigated as a murder-suicide, though that determination is not yet confirmed, and the investigation is ongoing.

“We ask for the public’s patience as we investigate the incident,” police said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Manassas and receive free news updates.