Police Searching For Missing Dumfries Mom, 11-Month-Old Son Last Seen Saturday

Family members reported 35-year-old Curtina Michelle Spann and her 11-month-old son, Kenzo Lee Hallman, missing on Thursday, Oct. 30, after losing contact with them last weekend, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Investigators said the last known communication with Spann was around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25.

Since then, there has been no further contact or any activity indicating their whereabouts.

Spann and her son live on Antrim Circle in the Dumfries area and are not believed to have access to a vehicle, police said.

Spann is described as a Black woman, 5-foot-4, weighing 218 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Hallman is described as an 11-month-old boy, approximately 25 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

There is no known clothing description for either of them, according to police.

“Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Curtina and Kenzo is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-6500 or their local police department," officials said.

