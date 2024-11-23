Mostly Cloudy 52°

Police Searching For 19-Year-Old Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Child In Manassas

Prince William County police are actively searching for a 19-year-old Manassas man accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 12, officials said.

Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Zak Failla
The alleged assault happened on Tuesday, July 25 at a home in the Manassas area and an investigation was launched two weeks later when the victim - who knew the man - reported the incident. 

The suspect, identified by the Prince William County Police Department as Chalillo Rosalio Perez Perez was charged with forcible sodomy; however, attempts to locate him have not been successful.

Perez Perez was described as being 5-foot-1 weighing 130 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, and pierced ears.

Anyone with information about Perez Perez or his whereabouts has been asked to contact detectives at the department immediately.

