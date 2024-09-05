Police Search For Missing Manassas Park Mom Mamta Kafle Bhatt's Body In Area Of Camp, School

On Sept. 5, the Manassas Park and Prince William County police departments continued their active investigation into Bhatt's death, with a fresh search throughout the community after receiving new intel.

According to police, on Thursday, they were searching the Blooms Crossing community, the area surrounding the Manassas Christian School, Camp Carondelet, and a portion of Blooms Park.

Investigators say that "detectives developed these areas as locations of interest through methodical review of recently obtained records.

"We are asking the community to please be patient with us and allow the search teams to conduct the search. At this time, no additional assistance is being requested or needed."

No evidence was recovered as of 2:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Investigators continue to search for evidence regarding the woman's disappearance, and the subsequent cover-up by husband Naresh Bhatt, who is behind bars.

Mamta was last seen in Prince William County on July 27, and last heard from the following day during a phone call to a friend. A welfare check was then conducted at the family's home on Aug. 2, and Naresh Bhatt reported his wife missing three days later on Aug. 5.

