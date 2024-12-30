Police ID Speeding 21-Year-Old Driver Killed In Fiery Late-Night Manassas Crash

Ian Rambert has been identified by investigators as the person involved in a deadly single-vehicle crash in Manassas when he was reportedly traveling more than twice the posted 35 mph speed limit before losing control and rolling over several times.

First responders were called shortly before midnight on Saturday, Dec. 21 to the area of Lake Jackson Drive near Blandsford Drive, where there was a reported single-vehicle crash involving a 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI.

According to investigators from the Prince William County Police Department, Rambert was speeding northbound when the vehicle left the roadway, hit a utility pole in a field, and flipped repeatedly before bursting into flames.

Rambert, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

