Off-Duty Trooper Jumps In As Teen Beats 13-Year-Old For Shoes Outside Benton Middle School: PD

The shocking assault happened around 7:24 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30, at Benton Middle School on Hoadly Road in Manassas, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Investigators said the victim, a 13-year-old boy, had been talking with three other teens after the game when things suddenly turned violent.

As he walked away, one of the suspects struck him from behind, knocking him to the ground before his shoes were stolen, police said.

An off-duty Virginia State trooper witnessed the attack and jumped into action, detaining one suspect while the other two — described as teens wearing ski-style masks — ran off.

A K-9 unit was brought in to search the area, but the remaining suspects were not found, authorities said.

The 13-year-old victim was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police.

The detained suspect, a 14-year-old from Manassas, was arrested and charged with:

Aggravated malicious wounding;

Robbery;

Assault by mob.

He is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center, police said.

Detectives are urging anyone who witnessed the assault or has video from around the time of the game to contact investigators.

