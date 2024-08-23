New Reports Shed Light On Mamta Kafle Bhatt's Disappearance, Husband's Arrest

Citing police documents, WUSA reports that evidence found during a search of the couple's Manassas Park home shows Naresh killed his wife and dragged her body out of the house, attempting to cover up the alleged murder.

Despite extensive searches conducted with and by the community, the 28-year-old mom's body had not been recovered as of Friday, Aug. 23.

Mamta was last seen in Prince William County on July 27, and last heard from the following day during a phone call to a friend. A welfare check was then conducted at the family's home on Aug. 2, and Naresh Bhatt reported his wife missing three days later on Aug. 5.

WUSA9's report further states that Naresh Bhatt changed his story during the investigation. He had been a person of interest earlier this week before being arrested for concealing a dead body. He allegedly sold his Tesla last weekend and had been in talks of selling his home, the CBS affiliate said citing investigators.

WJLA says pools of blood were found in the master bedroom leading into the master bathroom and the tub.

The defense told the judge that Naresh doesn't have a history of violence and that there isn't enough evidence, nor a confession, to prove his guilt.

Bhett's 1-year-old daughter was placed in the care of the Department of Social Services and "is safe and being cared for by an appropriate giver," according to the Manassas Park Police Department. Additional charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

Click here for the full report from WUSA9 and here for WJLA.

