Mysterious Death Near Manassas Railroad Prompts Police Probe

Officers with the Prince William County Police Department responded to Rixlew Lane in Manassas, around 3:51 p.m. on Friday, June 27, where they found a 45-year-old man unconscious on the side of the road, officials said Monday, June 30.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, there were no signs of foul play, and the body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

“There is no threat to the community concerning the death,” police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional details may be released as they become available.

