Monica Andradde Caught Shoplifting, Stripping At VA Walmart

A Virginia woman’s alleged Walmart shoplifting stunt ended with her stripping off stolen clothes, exposing herself to employees, and scratching a police officer in the face before being hauled off in handcuffs, authorities said.

Monica Patricia Andradde

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Prince William County Police
 Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Zak Failla
Zak Failla

Monica Patricia Andrade, 44, of Manassas, was arrested over the weekend, after officers were called to the Walmart on Liberia Avenue around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30, according to Prince William County Police.

Investigators said Andrade tried to leave the store wearing unpaid clothing. When employees confronted her, she “removed the clothing, exposing herself,” according to police.

Responding officers found Andrade nearby. 

When they tried to detain her, she resisted leading to a physical altercation where she scratched an officer in their face, officials said. 

The officer suffered minor injuries.

Andrade was arrested and charged with:

  • Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer;
  • Indecent exposure;
  • Obstruction;
  • Shoplifting.

Her court date is pending as of Tuesday, Sept. 2. Bond information was unavailable.

