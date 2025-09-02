Monica Patricia Andrade, 44, of Manassas, was arrested over the weekend, after officers were called to the Walmart on Liberia Avenue around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30, according to Prince William County Police.

Investigators said Andrade tried to leave the store wearing unpaid clothing. When employees confronted her, she “removed the clothing, exposing herself,” according to police.

Responding officers found Andrade nearby.

When they tried to detain her, she resisted leading to a physical altercation where she scratched an officer in their face, officials said.

The officer suffered minor injuries.

Andrade was arrested and charged with:

Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer;

Indecent exposure;

Obstruction;

Shoplifting.

Her court date is pending as of Tuesday, Sept. 2. Bond information was unavailable.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Manassas and receive free news updates.