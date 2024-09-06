Medical Emergency To Blame For Death Of Driver Who Crashed At Manassas Intersection, Police Say

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, crash investigators responded to the area of Centreville Road and Leland Road in Manassas, where there was a single-vehicle crash reported involving a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, the driver was heading south on Centreville Road when it is believed he suffered a medical emergency.

The vehicle crossed over both lanes of traffic before leaving the roadway and striking a bush, resulting in minor damage to the vehicle.

First responders rushed the driver - who has not been identified - to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the department announced on Friday afternoon.

"Following the investigation, and due to indications the death resulted from a medical emergency, the case will be classified as a death, and not a fatal crash," the spokesperson stated.

No additional details were provided by the department.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Manassas and receive free news updates.