Medical Emergency May Have Caused Fatal Crash For Truck Driver In Manassas: Cops

Jatinder Chauhan, of Turlock, CA, was heading east on Prince William Parkway in a 2022 Mack Anthem truck when he veered off the road, struck a guardrail, and came to rest a short distance later around 4:45 a.m.,

Officers responded to the area of Prince William Parkway and Hansen Farm Road in Manassas (20109) to investigate, according to Prince William County Police Sgt. Erin Noble.

Chauhan was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police believe Chauhan suffered a medical emergency before the crash, they said.

Crash investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact the Prince William County Police Department.

