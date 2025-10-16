Last month, an investigation was launched by the agency following an incident that reportedly took place in Manassas, officials said, with the probe wrapping up on Wednesday, Oct. 15.

Investigators say that shortly before noon on Tuesday, Sept. 30, deputies were called to the 10700 block of Sudley Manor Drive, where there was an incident involving Northville, Michigan, resident Matthew Vinod Malaikal, 66, who is accused of accosting a 51-year-old woman.

According to police, the woman parked her vehicle in the parking lot of a local business when she was approached by Malaikal.

"During the encounter, a verbal altercation ensued, and the (Malaikal) reportedly used profanities and derogatory language toward the victim based on her religion," officials said.

While berating the woman, it is further alleged that Malaikal began poking at the woman's face, leaving "notable marks before grabbing her hand," before Good Samaritans in the area intervened.

Minor injuries were reported.

During the investigation, police say that a warrant was obtained, officials said. Malaikal was arrested on Wednesday and charged with felony assault and battery.

His court date is pending and bond information was unavailable on Thursday.

