Detectives with the Prince William County Police Department said they are searching for 35-year-old Matthew Jamaal Brown, who investigators say targeted a 32-year-old woman in Manassas after sending her multiple threatening messages.

The situation escalated Saturday, Sept. 20, when officers were called to the 10000 block of Brandon Way for reports of shots fired at the woman’s home, according to police.

Investigators determined Brown was known to the woman and fired at least one shot outside the occupied home before fleeing the area.

Following the investigation, detectives obtained multiple warrants for Brown, who has yet to be found.

Brown is wanted for:

Attempted malicious wounding;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

Shooting into an occupied dwelling;

Communicating threats to kill in writing;

Two counts of making threats over airways.

Brown is described as a 6-foot-tall Black man weighing 151 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County Police.

