Fair 79°

SHARE

Matthew Jamaal Brown Arrested For Manassas Shooting: Police

A Virginia man who texted threats to kill a woman before opening fire outside her Manassas home is in custody, police say.

Matthew Jamaal Brown

Matthew Jamaal Brown

 Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Matthew Jamaal Brown in March 2022

Matthew Jamaal Brown in March 2022

 Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Detectives with the Prince William County Police Department announced that 35-year-old Matthew Jamaal Brown turned himself in to Manassas City Police on Thursday, Sept. 25, five days after the violent encounter.

The situation escalated Saturday, Sept. 20, when officers were called to the 10000 block of Brandon Way for reports of shots fired at the woman’s home, according to police.

Investigators determined Brown was known to the woman and fired at least one shot outside the occupied home before fleeing the area.

Following their investigation, detectives obtained multiple warrants for Brown, who remained at large until his surrender this week.

Brown is charged with:

  • Attempted malicious wounding;
  • Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;
  • Shooting into an occupied dwelling;
  • Communicating threats to kill in writing;
  • Two counts of making threats over airways.

He is being held without bond pending a court date, officials said.

to follow Daily Voice Manassas and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE