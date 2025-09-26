Detectives with the Prince William County Police Department announced that 35-year-old Matthew Jamaal Brown turned himself in to Manassas City Police on Thursday, Sept. 25, five days after the violent encounter.

The situation escalated Saturday, Sept. 20, when officers were called to the 10000 block of Brandon Way for reports of shots fired at the woman’s home, according to police.

Investigators determined Brown was known to the woman and fired at least one shot outside the occupied home before fleeing the area.

Following their investigation, detectives obtained multiple warrants for Brown, who remained at large until his surrender this week.

Brown is charged with:

Attempted malicious wounding;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

Shooting into an occupied dwelling;

Communicating threats to kill in writing;

Two counts of making threats over airways.

He is being held without bond pending a court date, officials said.

