Manassas Woman Carolina Rosales Cepeda Dies Weeks After Pedestrian Crash, Police Say

Officers responded to the area of Centreville Road and Orchard Bridge Drive in Manassas around 2:09 a.m. on Sunday, July 13, for a crash involving a pedestrian, Prince William County Police said on Thursday, July 31.

Investigators said Carolina Isabel Rosales Cepeda, of Manassas, was walking within the roadway when she was hit by a 2022 Honda Civic traveling south.

The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash, police noted. A 24-year-old driver from Woodbridge stayed at the scene and was not injured.

Rosales Cepeda was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died from her injuries on July 31, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Prince William County Police.

