Manassas Woman Arrested After Driving Toward Officer, Striking Two Vehicles In Virginia: Police

The incident began on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at around 1:30 p.m., when officers responded to the 10400 block of Butterfield Street for a report of an unauthorized vehicle use.

Police determined that Jessica Siomara Rivera-Vanegas, 21, had taken a family member's car without permission, prompting the probe that led to her arrest.

When officers located Rivera-Vanegas in the vehicle and attempted to make contact, she ignored them and drove the car toward an officer, who managed to avoid being struck, officials said

Rivera-Vanegas fled the area, initiating a pursuit during which she struck two separate vehicles before the car became inoperable.

She attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended by officers.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Rivera-Vanegas has been charged with:

Attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer;

Eluding;

Two counts of hit and run;

Driving without a license.

She is being held without bond.

