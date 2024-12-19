Manassas Parking Lot Altercation Turns Deadly; New Suspects In Custody: Police (Updated)

Officers responded to the 8000 block of Stream Walk Lane shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 after receiving reports of a shooting, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Upon arrival, they found the victim, later identified as Horace Roy Johnson, 45, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, Johnson and the suspect, Zahir Adbul-Rahman Mujahid, arrested last month, were involved in a physical altercation that escalated when Mujahid pulled out a firearm and shot Johnson multiple times.

Neither man has a known address, they noted.

Police searched for Mujahid, who fled the scene, and located him early the following morning in the Manassas area. He was detained without incident.

On Thursday, Dec. 19, authorities announced that amid the ongoing investigation into the shooting, more people have been taken into custody.

Between Friday, Dec. 13 and Wednesday, Dec. 18, the suspects, identified as Ravyn Simone Tidwell, 25, Tazwell Nathaniel Blankenbaker, 52, and Nicholas Aaron Rojeski, 41, were arrested without incident

All three were charged with accessory after the fact and Tidwell was also charged with possession of a schedule I or II drug.

Detectives determined the incident was not random.

Mujahid was charged with:

Murder;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was initially held without bond, as were Blankenbaker and Rojeski. No information about Tidwell's bond was initially released. All of their court dates are pending.

