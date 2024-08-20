Manassas Musician, 24, Killed By Speeding Car On California Highway: Report

Jake Huard, who records show hails from Manassas, died on Friday, Aug. 16 on the 134 Freeway in Glendale around 11:40 p.m., CBS News says citing the state highway patrol.

Huard allegedly was a passenger in a vehicle that had stalled in the middle eastbound lane, and got out of the vehicle, CBS says. That's when a second car, which was speeding more than 65 mph, crashed into the back of the car Huard had been riding in, and then struck him in the roadway, CBS says citing CHP.

A GoFundMe for Huard's family launched by his brother, Spencer Huard, had raised more than $16,000 as of Tuesday, Aug. 20.

According to Spencer, Jake relocated to Los Angeles in 2022 to pursue a career in music production.

"By all accounts of those closest to him in Los Angeles, he was thoroughly enjoying life and was beginning to make a name for himself," Spencer said.

"In fact, the day following his death, Saturday 8/17, he was scheduled to perform his music at a live show that night. He unfortunately never made it to the event as his life was tragically taken by a speeding driver just at the age of 24."

Funds from Spencer's campaign are intended to fly his family out to LA for a proper burial.

"Jake was an extremely creative and artistic person who had an ability to infect those around him with his smile and goofy attitude," Spencer said.

"Any donation would mean the world to us to ease the financial burden tragedies such as these may cause. Thank you for taking the time to read his story."

Meanwhile, Huard's legacy is kept alive through his music.

