Man Exposed Himself, Made Inappropriate Gestures Towards Woman In Manassas, Police Say

Shortly before midnight on Aug. 19, officers from the Prince William County Police Department responded to the area of Sudley Manor Drive near Ashton Avenue, where there was an indecent exposure incident reported by a 36-year-old woman near multiple businesses.

Investigators say that the woman was walking in the area when she was encountered by a stranger who exposed himself and made inappropriate gestures.

She was able to leave the area and contacted the police.

There was never any additional contact between the woman and man, who was described as being Black with braided hair and was last seen wearing jeans.

The incident remains under investigation.

