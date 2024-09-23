Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Child Under 10 For Months In Manassas: Police

Sterling resident James Eugene Edwards, Jr., 58, was arrested over the weekend following a lengthy investigation into alleged sexual abuse that was reported in Manassas between January 2023 and February 2024.

According to a spokesperson from the Prince William County Police Department, detectives determined that Edwards allegedly sexually assaulted his victim, who was under the age of 10 at the time.

Details about the abuse have not been released, with investigators saying only that the child "was inappropriately touched by (Edwards)" who was known to him.

Edwards was identified as the suspect, and on Sept. 20, police say that he was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault.

Bond was set at $25,000, police say, and his next court date was pending as of Monday afternoon.

