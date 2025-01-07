Last Minute Grocery Run Before Thanksgiving Lands Manassas Man $1.6M Lottery Jackpot

“I did it!” Brian Morgan shouted to his wife, who was less than impressed: “Did what?”

The answer would ultimately impress her.

Morgan matched all five numbers—22-23-27-36-41—in the Wednesday, Nov. 27 drawing, turning a regular grocery run into a life-changing windfall.

The lucky ticket came from Giant Food on Dumfries Road in Manassas, where he used Easy Pick to let the computer choose his numbers.

The only downside?

The jackpot hit right before the holiday weekend, leaving him to sit on the news until the Lottery offices reopened, leaving him nothing to do but stare at it.

“I’ve looked at it about 50 times!” he admitted, still in disbelief.

Even the store scored big for Morgan's win, earning a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 with EZ Match starts at $200,000, with odds of winning the jackpot at 1 in 1,221,759.

