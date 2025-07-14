Kevin Stanley Alfaro Diaz entered Unity Reed High School on Rixlew Lane around 3 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Investigators said Diaz damaged property inside the building and remained inside “most of the day,” until around 5 p.m., police were called after he “confronted members attending church services at the location.”

When officers arrived, they found Diaz still at the school.

He “resisted while in-custody and initially provided a false ID to police,” according to the report. Surveillance footage showed he had been inside for hours.

Diaz was arrested and charged with:

Burglary;

Destruction of property;

Obstruction of justice;

Providing false ID to law enforcement;

Simple assault.

Diaz is currently being held without bond, and his court date is pending, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Manassas and receive free news updates.