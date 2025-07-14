Mostly Cloudy 84°

Kevin Stanley Alfaro Diaz Broke Into Unity Reed HS: Police

An 18-year-old man with no fixed address is facing multiple charges after police say he broke into a Manassas high school in the middle of the night and stayed there all day before confronting people attending church services.

Kevin Stanley Alfaro Diaz entered Unity Reed High School on Rixlew Lane around 3 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Investigators said Diaz damaged property inside the building and remained inside “most of the day,” until around 5 p.m., police were called after he “confronted members attending church services at the location.”

When officers arrived, they found Diaz still at the school. 

He “resisted while in-custody and initially provided a false ID to police,” according to the report. Surveillance footage showed he had been inside for hours.

Diaz was arrested and charged with:

  • Burglary;
  • Destruction of property;
  • Obstruction of justice;
  • Providing false ID to law enforcement;
  • Simple assault.

Diaz is currently being held without bond, and his court date is pending, police said.

