Jessica Siomara Rivera-Vanegas is wanted for felony hit-and-run and reckless driving following a wild incident in Manassas earlier this week, police said.

The chaos began shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday, June 23, when detectives spotted a suspicious vehicle parked behind a business in the 10400 block of Sudley Manor Drive, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

As officers approached and saw what appeared to be illegal narcotics inside the car, the driver — later identified as Rivera-Vanegas — threw the vehicle into reverse and slammed into a marked police cruiser before speeding away, police said.

The vehicle was later found abandoned near King George Drive, where detectives learned Rivera-Vanegas had been using the car without the owner's permission.

No injuries or further property damage were reported.

Investigators have since obtained arrest warrants, but efforts to track down Rivera-Vanegas have been unsuccessful as of Wednesday.

She is now wanted for:

Felony hit and run;

Reckless driving;

Felony eluding;

Unauthorized use;

Possession of a Schedule I/II drug.

Rivera-Vanegas is described as a White woman who is 4-foot-11, weighing approximately 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say her last known address was in the 9700 block of King George Drive in Manassas.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-5123.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Manassas and receive free news updates.