Jessica Siomara Rivera-Vanegas was taken into custody on Sunday, July 6, nearly two weeks after police say she slammed into a marked patrol car while trying to flee a drug investigation in Manassas.

The chaos began shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday, June 23, when detectives spotted a suspicious vehicle parked behind a business in the 10400 block of Sudley Manor Drive, police said.

As officers approached and saw what appeared to be illegal drugs in the car, the driver — later identified as Rivera-Vanegas — threw the vehicle into reverse and slammed into a marked police cruiser before speeding away, police said.

The vehicle was later found abandoned near King George Drive, where detectives learned Rivera-Vanegas had been using the car without the owner's permission.

No injuries or further property damage were reported.

Rivera-Vanegas was charged with:

Felony hit and run;

Reckless driving;

Felony eluding;

Unauthorized use of a vehicle;

Possession of a Schedule I/II drug.

She was arrested at her last known address on King George Drive in Manassas, police said. Her court date is pending, and bond was unavailable as of Tuesday.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Manassas and receive free news updates.