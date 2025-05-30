Jawid Sakhizada, 42, of Manassas, was arrested in Woodbridge after officers with the Prince William County Police Department responded to a call for a domestic dispute along Minnieville Road near Delany Road shortly before p.m. on Tuesday, May 27.

According to investigators, Sakhizada and the 32-year-old woman — who is a family member — were arguing when the confrontation suddenly turned physical inside the moving vehicle.

Sakhizada allegedly elbowed the woman repeatedly in the face, despite three children, all under 14, being inside the car at the time.

The woman was able to pull over and call the police, officials said.

She was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors initially classified her injuries as non-life threatening, though they were later deemed more serious, authorities said.

Sakhizada was arrested without further incident.

Following the investigation, he was charged with:

Malicious wounding;

Domestic assault and battery;

Three counts of child endangerment.

He is being held without bond. A court date is pending.

