Jackpot! Police Find Secret Casino Hiding Behind Wall In Manassas Laundromat

When Prince William County cops checked out a laundromat, they didn’t expect to hit the jackpot.

 Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
What started as an unrelated investigation on Monday, May 11 led officers inside The Washing Company on Miramar Drive in Manassas, where they noticed a false wall in an adjoining vacant business swing open — revealing multiple active gambling machines inside.

After digging deeper, detectives learned the laundromat had camera monitors at the front desk showing live footage of the hidden game room, investigators said.

Following a full investigation, search warrants were executed and officers recovered 30 gambling machines, an undisclosed amount of cash, and other evidence, police said.

Detectives identified and arrested the following suspects between May 16 and May 19:

  • Nasir Jafri, 50, of Chantilly;
  • Joel Enrique Rivera-Rivera, 46, of Bristow;
  • Giovanni Alfredo Recalde, 38, of Reston;

Each was charged with conducting an illegal gambling operation and illegal possession of a gambling device. Bond was unavailable and court dates are pending, according to police.

