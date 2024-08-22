Investigation Under Way At Home Of Missing Manassas Mom Mamta Kafle Bhatt

NBC Washington says detectives appeared to be taking photos inside of the master bedroom on the second floor.

The outlet also said her husband is not cooperating with authorities and is a person of interest. The couple shares a daughter, who turned 1 this week.

Manassas Park police said that more than 10 search warrants have been obtained and executed over the course of the investigation.

Bhatt's husband was the last person who spoke with her since she disappeared on Wednesday, July 31, police have said.

Residents said the forensic van was still parked outside as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

This is a developing news report. Check back for details.

