Internet Crimes Task Force Busts Manassas Man In Child Porn Probe: Police

A months-long investigation into child pornography in Manassas has led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man who now faces multiple felony charges, police announced.

Prince William County Police arrested the man after the investigation.

The investigation began in August after the Northern Virginia/DC Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received an online tip about suspected child pornography at a home on Dublin Drive in Manassas, according to Prince William County Police.

Detectives obtained and executed a search warrant at the residence, recovering evidence linked to the allegations. 

On Tuesday, Dec. 10, authorities arrested Joaquin Manuel Sanchez, 23, of Dublin Drive.

Sanchez has been charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography. He is being held on a $5,000 secured bond, with a court date pending.

