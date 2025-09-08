Wall Township native Harold Leon Edwards II was arrested over the weekend following an investigation that was launched at the Paramount Senior Living facility in Manassas, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Shortly before 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 5, officers were called to the location on Barrett Drive to investigate a reported assault involving a resident.

Police say that staff members at the facility accused Edwards of walking into the room of an elderly stranger and sexually assaulting her.

At the time, Edwards was reportedly visiting other family members who live at Paramount Senior Living, and did not know his victim.

It is alleged that Edwards sexually assaulted the woman, was discovered by staff, then left the area before being tracked down and taken into custody by officers.

Edwards was charged with aggravated sexual battery and object sexual penetration.

He is being held without bond, and his next court appearance is pending.

