Overcast 38°

SHARE

Great Escape: Teens Attack Staffer, Steal Keys At Juvenile Facility In Manassas, Police Say

Three teenage residents at a Manassas juvenile shelter planned and carried out an attack on a staff member, stealing his keys before fleeing the facility, police said.

Molinari Juvenile Shelter in Manassas

Molinari Juvenile Shelter in Manassas

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Molinari Juvenile Shelter in Manassas

Molinari Juvenile Shelter in Manassas

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Officers responded to the Molinari Juvenile Shelter on Wellington Road around 9:25 p.m. on Jan. 25 after reports of a strong-arm robbery, according to Prince William County Police on Wednesday.

Investigators determined that the three juveniles—a 13-year-old, a 16-year-old, and a 17-year-old—conspired to assault the staff member before carrying out their plan, authorities said.

During the altercation, the staff member was overpowered and robbed of his keys, allowing the teens to leave the facility, police said. The victim was not injured.

After a thorough investigation, detectives charged all three juveniles on Tuesday, Feb. 4 with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

The teens remain in custody at the Juvenile Detention Center, and their court dates are pending.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Manassas and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE