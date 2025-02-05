Great Escape: Teens Attack Staffer, Steal Keys At Juvenile Facility In Manassas, Police Say

Officers responded to the Molinari Juvenile Shelter on Wellington Road around 9:25 p.m. on Jan. 25 after reports of a strong-arm robbery, according to Prince William County Police on Wednesday.

Investigators determined that the three juveniles—a 13-year-old, a 16-year-old, and a 17-year-old—conspired to assault the staff member before carrying out their plan, authorities said.

During the altercation, the staff member was overpowered and robbed of his keys, allowing the teens to leave the facility, police said. The victim was not injured.

After a thorough investigation, detectives charged all three juveniles on Tuesday, Feb. 4 with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

The teens remain in custody at the Juvenile Detention Center, and their court dates are pending.

