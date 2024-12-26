Girl Sexually Assaulted By Man Who Offered Her Ride Home From Work In Manassas: Police

Darwin Rene Jovel Morales, who has no fixed address, was arrested following an investigation into a reported sexual assault that was reported to have occurred near the Shoppers Square shopping center in Manassas on Thursday, Dec. 19.

According to investigators from the Prince William County Police Department, on the night of the incident, Jovel Morales, a previous customer, offered his victim a ride home.

It is alleged that during the encounter, Jovel Morales parked behind the shopping center and sexually assaulted the girl before she could get free.

She then was able to report the incident to a friend who contacted the police, resulting in Jovel Morales' arrest over the weekend.

Jovel Morales was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with forcible sodomy. His court date was pending as of Thursday afternoon, and bond information was unavailable.

