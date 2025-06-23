Gean Alvarez, 22, of Quantico, was killed after investigators say he drove north in the southbound lanes of Dumfries Road, crashing into a Chevy Malibu Maxx near Snowfall Drive in Manassas at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 21.

Both vehicles spun out from the impact of the crash.

The Mustang ended up in the median. The Malibu stopped in the roadway, according to Prince William County Police.

Fire crews extricated both drivers from the wreckage.

Alvarez and the 51-year-old Dumfries woman behind the wheel of the Malibu were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say Alvarez died the next day, June 22, from crash-related injuries. The woman is expected to survive.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who saw the collision is asked to call police.

