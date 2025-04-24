Officers responded to the 8100 block of Community Drive in Manassas at around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 23, to investigate a reported assault, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Police said a 29-year-old woman was walking in the area when she was approached by Manassas resident Edwin Alberto Mendoza, who inappropriately touched her before fleeing.

While officers were on scene, Mendoza returned to the scene and was detained, officials said, noting that he was found in possession of suspected drugs at the time he was stopped.

During the investigation, officers learned a second woman had also been inappropriately touched by the same man before they arrived.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Mendoza was arrested and charged with:

Two counts of sexual assault;

Assault;

Possession of a Schedule I/II drug.

He is currently being held without bond, and a court date is pending.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Manassas and receive free news updates.