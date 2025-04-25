The assault happened on March 19 at the Forest Park Mobile Home Park on the 7800 block of Tayloe Drive, where the victim, a 35-year-old woman, arranged to meet a man for massage services, investigators say.

Once inside the residence, the man — identified as Edgar Antonio Lopez Hernandez, 48 — allegedly sexually assaulted her, police said.

Detectives launched an investigation and arrested Lopez Hernandez on Tuesday, April 22, when he was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of object sexual penetration.

The suspect was taken into custody and held without bond. His court date is pending.

