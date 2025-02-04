Fair 51°

Driver Killed, Passenger Airlifted In Deadly I-95 Prince William County Crash: State Police

A driver was killed and a passenger was airlifted to the hospital after a work truck veered off the road and slammed into an SUV on I-95 in Prince William County, police said.

Photo Credit: Virginia State Police
Photo Credit: Virginia State Police
Zak Failla
The crash happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at mile marker 152 in the southbound lanes of the interstate, according to Virginia State Police.

A 2020 Lexus SUV was stopped on the right shoulder when a 2022 Ford work truck drifted off the highway and crashed into it.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. A passenger inside the SUV was flown to Fairfax Inova Hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities said charges are pending as the investigation into the deadly collision continues.

Drivers were urged to expect delays in the area as police processed the scene.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

