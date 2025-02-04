Driver Killed, Passenger Airlifted In Deadly I-95 Prince William County Crash: State Police

The crash happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at mile marker 152 in the southbound lanes of the interstate, according to Virginia State Police.

A 2020 Lexus SUV was stopped on the right shoulder when a 2022 Ford work truck drifted off the highway and crashed into it.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. A passenger inside the SUV was flown to Fairfax Inova Hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities said charges are pending as the investigation into the deadly collision continues.

Drivers were urged to expect delays in the area as police processed the scene.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Manassas and receive free news updates.