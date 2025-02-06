Prince William County Police responded to the area of Nokesville Road and Sowder Village Square in Nokesville shortly before 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6, after receiving reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Investigators determined that Donte Antonio Carter, of Manassas, was attempting to cross Nokesville Road outside of a crosswalk while wearing dark-colored clothing when he was struck by a 2024 Nissan Sentra traveling southbound.

Moments later, Carter was hit again by a 2005 Mazda 6, also traveling southbound, police said.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the Nissan, a 20-year-old woman from Woodbridge, was also transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Mazda, a 37-year-old man from Stafford, was not hurt.

Police said that neither speed, alcohol, nor drugs were factors for either driver.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Manassas and receive free news updates.