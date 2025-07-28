Death Investigation Underway After Human Remains Found In Manassas Tent: Police

Officers responded to the 8400 block of Sudley Road in Manassas around 11:47 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, to investigate a reported death, the Prince William County Police Department announced on Monday, July 28.

When officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old man unconscious inside a tent in a wooded area near the address, officials said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, “preliminarily, there were no signs of foul play.” The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Police say there is no threat to the community and additional details will be released “as necessary.”

The incident remains under investigation by the Prince William County Police Department.

