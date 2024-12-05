Death Investigation Launched After Woman's Body Found In Bushes Near Manassas Parking Lot: PD

Officers from the Prince William County Police Department responded shortly after 9:30 a.m. to the 7800 block of Coppermine Drive on Dec. 4 in Manassas after a Good Samaritan made a grisly discovery and found the woman’s body in bushes near the parking area, officials said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Her body has been sent to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to confirm her identity and determine the cause of death.

At this time, investigators believe the death was medically related and have assured the community there is no active threat.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

