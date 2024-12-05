Fair 39°

SHARE

Death Investigation Launched After Woman's Body Found In Bushes Near Manassas Parking Lot: PD

The body of a 39-year-old woman was discovered near a parking lot in Prince William County on Wednesday morning, prompting a death investigation by local authorities.

The body was found on Coppermine Drive in Manassas

The body was found on Coppermine Drive in Manassas

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Officers from the Prince William County Police Department responded shortly after 9:30 a.m. to the 7800 block of Coppermine Drive on Dec. 4 in Manassas after a Good Samaritan made a grisly discovery and found the woman’s body in bushes near the parking area, officials said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. 

Her body has been sent to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to confirm her identity and determine the cause of death.

At this time, investigators believe the death was medically related and have assured the community there is no active threat.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Manassas and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE