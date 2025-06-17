Coy Robert Dubik, 40, of Manassas, was arrested on Monday, June 16, and charged with three counts of indecent liberties by a custodian, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

The investigation began around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 4, when a School Resource Officer at Forest Park High School in Woodbridge was notified of the alleged incident.

It is alleged that Dubik was “seated at his desk inside a classroom with students present when more than one student observed the accused exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures," investigators said.

The students reported what they saw to school staff, police said.

After investigating the report, officers obtained arrest warrants for Dubik, who was taken into custody without incident on June 16.

He was released on a $15,000 unsecured bond, and his court date is pending.

