Correctional Officer Abducted By Inmate At Prince William County Detention Center: Police

Roberto Jose Marrero, 31, who has no fixed address, was charged with abduction over the weekend after causing a scare at the Prince William Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center on Lee Avenue on Saturday night.

Officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called to the facility early on Sunday morning to investigate a reported abduction involving a correctional officer the night before.

Police say that at approximately 11 p.m. on Aug. 24, the officer entered an inmate's cell to retrieve an item when the inmate shut the door from the outside.

The door was quickly opened by other staff members, and the officer left the cell without further incident.

No injuries were reported.

Marrero was charged with abduction and remains incarcerated. His next court date is pending, according to police.

