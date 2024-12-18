Bomb Threat Scrawled On Porta-Potty Door Prompts Evacuation At Manassas Construction Site: PD

Officers were called at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17 to the 11500 block of Hayden Road in Manassas, when an employee reported a threat was written on the door of a portable bathroom, prompting concern, officials said.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, as a precaution, the building was evacuated while officers investigated, though no other threats or suspicious markings were found, and the scene was deemed safe.

Police confirmed there was no credible threat to the area or workers.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Manassas and receive free news updates.