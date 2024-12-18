Overcast 49°

Bomb Threat Scrawled On Porta-Potty Door Prompts Evacuation At Manassas Construction Site: PD

A bomb threat discovered on a construction site in Prince William County led to an early morning evacuation, though police say the threat was ultimately deemed not credible.

11500 block of Hayden Road in Manassas

Zak Failla
Officers were called at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17 to the 11500 block of Hayden Road in Manassas, when an employee reported a threat was written on the door of a portable bathroom, prompting concern, officials said.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, as a precaution, the building was evacuated while officers investigated, though no other threats or suspicious markings were found, and the scene was deemed safe.

Police confirmed there was no credible threat to the area or workers.

