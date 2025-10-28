Bobby and Jimmy Meadows “passed away unexpectedly on the same day,” according to loved ones, leaving behind grieving family and friends still trying to comprehend the loss in Manassas.

“The Meadows family suffered an unimaginable loss over the weekend,” wrote Marg Geris, who organized a Meal Train to help the family through what she called a “heartbreaking time.” She added, “Any contributions, whether meals, gift cards, or donations are deeply appreciated as they navigate the days ahead.”

The brothers were known for the laughter they brought wherever they went.

“Anytime you were around the Meadows brothers, you were guaranteed to have a smile on your face and be laughing... they were hilarious,” Regan Adkins, a close friend, wrote in a GoFundMe page.

Bobby was described as “a loving father to his daughter, Nancy, and a loyal friend to everyone he met.” Jimmy was remembered as “a devoted uncle and brother with a kind soul.”

A photo shared with the fundraiser captures the brothers grinning alongside family — a joyful moment that friends say perfectly reflects who they were together: warm, funny, and inseparable.

Adkins wrote that the family is “deeply grateful for your kindness, love, and support as we celebrate the life and legacy of Bobby and Jimmy.”

She added that “celebration of life details will be shared as soon as they become available.”

The GoFundMe, titled “Support for Meadows Family Memorial Services,” has raised more than $3,400 toward a $25,000 goal as of Tuesday, Oct. 28.

The money will help cover funeral and memorial expenses, burial or cremation costs, and provide support for Nancy’s education.

“Our goal is to create a beautiful service that reflects the love, joy, and impact they brought into the world,” Adkins said. “Any contribution, no matter the amount, will make a difference and help us give Bobby and Jimmy the farewell they deserve.”

“Keeping the Meadows family, their loved ones, and all who knew Bobby and Jimmy in our thoughts and prayers,” she added. “May the four winds blow them safely home.”

