$1M Powerball Ticket Sold At Manassas Wawa As Jackpot Surges To Near-Record $1.3B

One player who bought a ticket at Wawa on Sudley Road in Manassas is now a millionaire after matching the first five numbers in Monday night’s drawing, Virginia Lottery officials said Tuesday, Sept. 2.

Two other winners weren’t far behind.

Both bought their tickets through the Virginia Lottery mobile app and will each collect $150,000 by matching four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball number.

Officials said that because they opted for the $1 Power Play, their original $50,000 prizes tripled.

Wednesday’s jackpot ranks as the fifth largest in the Powerball game and the ninth largest among US lottery jackpot games. It comes with an estimated $589 million cash payout.

According to Lottery officials, these are the top 10 Powerball jackpots won to date:

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA;

$1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 - CA;

$1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN;

$1.326 Billion – April 6, 2024 – OR;

$1.30 Billion (estimated) – Sept. 3, 2025;

$1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA;

$842.4 Million – Jan. 1, 2024 – MI;

$768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI;

$758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA;

$754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA.

For Monday's drawing, there were a total of 10 tickets that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. There were also 124 tickets that won $50,000 prizes (Match 4 + PB) and 25 tickets that won $150,000 prizes (Match 4 + PB + Power Play).

Wednesday’s Powerball drawing will be the 41st drawing since the jackpot was last won in California on May 31. The longest Powerball jackpot run has been 42 consecutive drawings, which was set on April 6, 2024, with a $1.326 billion jackpot winner in Oregon.

The odds of hitting the jackpot stand at 1 in 292,201,338. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

