Worker Rescued From Crane As Massive Fire Erupts At Lorton Recycling Facility (Developing)

A worker trapped in a crane was rescued after a massive two-alarm fire broke out at a recycling facility on Richmond Highway in Lorton on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The scene of the Lorton fire.

 Photo Credit: Fairfax County Fire and Rescue
Zak Failla
According to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, crews responded around 2:27 p.m. on Oct. 14 to the 9900 block of Richmond Highway for reports of an outside fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found a large recycling pile fully engulfed in flames and one person trapped inside a crane. 

Firefighters performed a rescue operation to free the worker, who was taken to the hospital along with one firefighter for evaluation.

Smoke could be seen for miles as crews battled heavy flames and thick haze across the industrial yard. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.

