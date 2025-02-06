Light Rain 37°

Three-Alarm Warehouse Fire Erupts In Lorton (Developing)

A massive three-alarm fire tore through a warehouse in Lorton, sending plumes of thick smoke into the air as dozens of firefighters battled to bring it under control, officials said.

Crews at the three-alarm fire in Lorton.

 Photo Credit: Fairfax County Fire and Rescue
Zak Failla
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue crews were called to the 8100 block of Terminal Road before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6, after receiving reports of a large blaze at the commercial facility.

Units arrived to find heavy smoke pouring from the building. 

Firefighters quickly worked to contain the flames, and after an intense effort, the fire was brought under control, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators remain on the scene working to determine the cause of the fire.

